Construction continues on westbound off-ramp at Lee and Goodyear

Another construction project in Lawton, will continue past it’s scheduled completion date.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another construction project in Lawton, will continue past it’s scheduled completion date.

The Westbound Off-ramp at Southwest Lee Boulevard and Northwest Goodyear Boulevard will be closed until at least June 13, weather permitting.

That road work will impact employees that work at several businesses in that area, including Goodyear, Republic Paperboard, Bar-S foods and more.

So, residents should be sure to give themselves extra time when traveling through the area.

