Elgin community toolbox open to the public starting Monday

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Elgin has a unique new project in the works, allowing residents to borrow tools free of charge.

Starting Monday, Elgin residents can look no further for their next home project, because what they need is probably in the toolbox.

“Several months ago, an Elgin resident came to me and brought this idea of a community tool chest and said, “Hey we’ve seen this in other military towns, can we do it in our town?”' said Elgin Mayor JJ Francais.

That resident was Denisse Findlay, who said the community tool chest is perfect for a military town.

“As I was browsing online, I saw that other cities and other states had done this before and I said “Why not, in our small town this is going to be perfect,” Findlay said.

For military families, tools may not be a priority when they find themselves moving to a new location.

“So many of our residents are in and out. They’re here for 2-3 years and there are certain tools that they can’t move across the country when they PCS out,” Francais said.

The mayor also hopes that families on their way out of Elgin will use the tool chest to pass down tools to the next residents.

And it will also provide tools that may be too expensive to buy for a one time project.

“We have a lot of military in our community and there’s a lot of stuff that they cannot have and they just need that one thing,” Findlay said.

“For example, a post hole digger. How often are you going to fix that one post in your yard. So we’re hoping we can get more tools like that,” Francais said.

The Elgin Community Tool Chest, located at 402 H St., will be open to the public Monday.

It will remain unlocked during daytime hours and residents are encouraged to borrow what they need or to leave their own donations.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.