First Alert Forecast: Hot and Muggy today, rain chances for some overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Monday! To put it simple, today will be hot and muggy. Highs will rise into the 90s for many but with dewpoints (moisture) remaining high in the 60s and 70s, that will make today feel sticky. The winds will not help much with the humid weather, they will be light from the east to southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Also look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The next couple of days will be good conditions to either cool off in the pool or stay inside with the air conditioning! Dewpoints will remain high for the next couple of days, so the sticky/ humid weather is here to stay at least through midweek!

Much of the day will remain dry but a complex of storms is likely to move in late tonight into Tuesday morning. Right now, it’s looking like only northern counties, closest to I-40, could see this activity. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the primary concern. Quarter sized hail also not out of the question either. Heavy rainfall, embedded with thunder/lightning will come with any/all storms.

Despite the wind shift expected to take place overnight, temperatures will stay in the 90s throughout the week. With a series of disturbances expected over the next week, we’re looking at low-end rain chances in the forecast through Friday. As of right now, we’re not seeing any major rain chances during the daytime hours. Temperatures for the rest of the week will be near-average with a few days slightly above.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will still be light about 5 to15 mph from the northeast.

Another chance of rain is expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and will affect the early morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures by sunrise will drop into the low to mid 70s. Highs Wednesday will be slightly cooler in the low 90s and winds will be light from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday morning we’ll see another chance of rain and the highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with hot temperatures! Highs will warm up into the high 90s and possibly triple digits in northwest Texas. Winds will pick up from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

The weekend will start out cloudy but highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s across Texoma with light winds 5 to 10 mph from the northeast. By Sunday, some clouds will start to move out keeping us partly cloudy for most of the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

As temperatures warm up into upper 90s this week be sure to take heat safety precautions.

Have a good day! -Christine Gormley and Lexie Walker

