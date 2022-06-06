Jackson County Commissioner District 3 (Republican)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s primaries Election Day is just over three weeks away with two candidates running for Jackson County Commissioner District 3.

Jackson County natives Rhet Johnson and Michael Hamersley are running for Jackson County district 3 commissioner.

Incumbent Rhet Johnson has been in office for six years but is also a farmer and rancher in Jackson County.

Hamersley currently works in Oklahoma City in the movie business, transporting movie set equipment to different locations across the state, but before that, he worked for the county in road maintenance for nearly eight years.

Though their occupations differ, they do share some common ground on what needs to be tackled in Jackson County which is . road work

“We were able to secure a grant for instincts on the wet side of Altus to build a retention pond. With the recent flooding rains, it’s evident that we need, would eliminate the problem of flooding market road highway 62 with this retention pond”, said Johnson.

“Right now I believe that the county roads are a big issue, there are a lot of things I believe can be changed for the better out there for the countryside for the farmer and the ranches and the people that live out in the rural areas”, said Hamersley.

Johnson said the job requires management skills that he said he’s been doing his whole life.

“The job is about management, it’s about being able to manage money and manage employees and that’s what I’ve done my entire adult life. And I think my management experience sets me apart from opponents”, said Johnson.

Hamersley said he just wants to bring a change to Jackson County.

“I just believe there are some things that I can accomplish around the county that has been overlooked, it’s what I am trying to say. And I just think there needs to be a change”, said Hamersley.

Both Candidates have three kids and said they want to make Jackson County better not just for their families, but for all County residents.

