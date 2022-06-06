Expert Connections
Local conducts experiment on flushable wipes

Lawton local conducts experiment with flushable wipes.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Several weeks ago citizen Joe Bailey showed up at the Lawton City Council meeting to demonstrate his experiment on flushable wipes.

Lawton resident Joe Bailey spends the extra money to buy flushable wipes for his household. So, when he heard the Superintendent of Wastewater Collection tell the public flushable wipes were the problem, he took it upon himself to test it.

“So I conducted an experiment and I was greatly relieved when I discovered that what I had been using was indeed operating as advertised,” said Bailey.

Bailey then compared toilet paper, baby wipes, and Clorox wipes against flushable wipes in a very simple homemade experiment. He attempted this on three different occasions to make sure he got the same results.

“I dropped a flushable wipe and tissue in this bowl about 10 minutes ago. As you can see both of them are disintegrating at about the same rate,” he said.

He encourages others to do their own experiment, and not just take his word for it. I also spoke to the director of Public Utilities Rusty Whisenhunt who responded to this experiment.

“There are some flushable wipes that do breakdown just like toilet paper does break down but not all toilet paper breaks down very easily,” said Whisenhunt.

He also suggested testing the products out like Mr. Bailey did.

“Put it in a container if it dissolves in 5 minutes then they know they are safe but if it comes pre-wetted most of the wetting agents is partially water it would already be breaking down in the package if water broke it down,” he said.

Whisenhunt also says that many companies have taken the word “flushable” off their products to avoid more confusion among consumers.

