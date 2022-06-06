Expert Connections
OSU ‘Operation Orange’ summer camp comes to Cameron University

A group of students from Oklahoma State University were in Lawton this afternoon, for a one-of-a-kind summer camp experience.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
“Operation Orange” is a one-day traveling summer camp.

There several OSU Medical Students met with area high schoolers to give them a hands-on experience of what medical school is like.

During the camp, the teens got to participate in a number of activities, like practicing chest compressions or putting in breathing tubes.

They also got to run a medical simulation case on one of OSU’s computerized patient mannequins.

Medical student, Kyrsten Bene Valentine, says it’s an event that gives younger students a chance to see what the medical field will expect of them.

“I think this is a great way to let kids know about that medical world, and to be there if they have any questions or anything like that. Just to show them that everyone has the same opportunity. And, this is a great way to see what everything’s all about, while introducing them to the medical field,” said Valentine.

The camp makes several stops across Oklahoma, and will have more camps in Enid and Stillwater over the next few days.

To find out more information, click here.

