Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Quanah mural to honor the last Comanche chief

A dedication ceremony for the mural will be held Saturday, June 11.
A dedication ceremony for the mural will be held Saturday, June 11.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUANAH, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Quanah is where an artist is bringing a special mural to life that will honor the last Comanche chief. The best part of it all his connection to it.

News Channel 6 Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on the story.

“It’s a complete honor, you know, to be in this town, to be an actual named Quanah myself, you couldn’t plan it any better,” Quanah Parker Burgess, the artist, said.

Burgess is a descendent of the last Comanche Chief, Quanah Parker, and right now, he is painting a mural in downtown Quanah, TX in honor of not only the city but the legacy of the Comanche people. He hopes those that see the mural walk away feeling a sense of pride for Quanah.

“I want them to feel a sense of power of our past, the Comanche people,” Burgess said. “This is something that it may have vivid colors but it still has all the traditional values as far as painting style and telling a story.”

“Quanah has a very unique past, especially with unique individuals like Quanah Parker, Captain Bill McDonald and one of the things we looked at was we wanted a cornerstone piece to bring people to the city, to bring them off Highway 287 and bring them to historic downtown Quanah,” Shane Lance, with the Quanah Economic Development Corporation, said.

One of the things that was most important to Quanah was they wanted to mural to be a work of art that would engage people by visually telling a story.

“The teaching opportunity is just the visual of how we were on horseback, the spirituality and I try to tie that all into my paintings,” Burgess said. “Just the simple details from the moccasins to the headdress, just that itself can convey a lot to the viewer.”

If you would like to see the mural in person, a dedication ceremony will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at noon.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years...
Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell
A lawsuit argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to...
Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional
Lawton local conducts experiment with flushable wipes.
Local conducts experiment on flushable wipes
Jackson County natives Rhet Johnson and Michael Hamersley are running for Jackson County...
Jackson County Commissioner District 3 (Republican)
Starting Monday, Elgin residents can look no further for their next home project, because what...
Elgin community toolbox open to the public starting Monday

Latest News

Jackson County natives Rhet Johnson and Michael Hamersley are running for Jackson County...
Jackson County Commissioner District 3 (Republican)
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Complex storm systems and weak fronts keep rain chances alive
Lawton local conducts experiment with flushable wipes.
Local conducts experiment on flushable wipes
A group of students from Oklahoma State University were in Lawton this afternoon, for a...
OSU ‘Operation Orange’ summer camp comes to Cameron University