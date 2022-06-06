Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years with the station.

Born and raised right here in Lawton, Makenzie graduated from Cameron University with her bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2016, before coming to work at the station.

She is best known for her ‘Outdoor Adventures,’ empowering women across Oklahoma to get involved in outdoor activities, like hunting, fishing, and kayaking.

However, one of her most memorable features, will always be her dedication to the safety and well-being of southwest Oklahoma residents.

As she continually went out of her way to bring breaking news to area residents; during severe weather, fires and evacuations, and the struggles of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Makenzie will be sincerely missed, but we know that no matter what the future brings, she will go on to do remarkable things.

