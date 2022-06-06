Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell

KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years...
KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years with the station.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years with the station.

Born and raised right here in Lawton, Makenzie graduated from Cameron University with her bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2016, before coming to work at the station.

She is best known for her ‘Outdoor Adventures,’ empowering women across Oklahoma to get involved in outdoor activities, like hunting, fishing, and kayaking.

However, one of her most memorable features, will always be her dedication to the safety and well-being of southwest Oklahoma residents.

As she continually went out of her way to bring breaking news to area residents; during severe weather, fires and evacuations, and the struggles of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Makenzie will be sincerely missed, but we know that no matter what the future brings, she will go on to do remarkable things.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday through Friday, free to all kids age 18 and under...
LPS Summer Meal Program begins Monday
According to the Duncan Police Department’s Training Lieutenant David Woods, the event gives...
Cops N Bobbers brings officers, community together
A lawsuit argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to...
Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional
Starting Monday, Elgin residents can look no further for their next home project, because what...
Elgin community toolbox open to the public starting Monday
A Former Hydro Assistant Police Chief has been sentenced in Caddo County District Court on...
Hydro Assistant Police Chief sentenced on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Construction began on a busy intersection here in Lawton today, which may cause on-going...
Construction closes parts of Sheridan and Ferris intersection
Construction began on a busy intersection here in Lawton today, which may cause on-going...
Construction begins on Sheridan
Thanks to generous funding from an area businessman, Cameron University Foundation announced...
Cameron University announces new scholarship in Engineering
First Alert Forecast: Hot and Muggy today, rain chances for some overnight
First Alert Forecast: Hot and Muggy today, rain chances for some overnight