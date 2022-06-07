Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Diamond Hubbard

Diamond Hubbard is a Cleveland, Ohio native and graduated from Bedford High School in 2014.
Diamond Hubbard is a Cleveland, Ohio native and graduated from Bedford High School in 2014.(KSWO)
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Diamond Hubbard is a Cleveland, Ohio native and graduated from Bedford High School in 2014. She earned her bachelor’s degree from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University with a B.S. in Journalism and Mass communications in 2020.

Hubbard was the news anchor for Aggie News & Views for three years at NCAT. She was also a social media team member for her school newspaper The A&T Register. She has interned at Black girls in Media as an email strategist and at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro, North Carolina where she wrote scripts, assisted in marketing, created press releases, and anchored shows.

She loves live music, seafood, and shopping. She spends her time traveling across cities dancing to live music and spending time with her family.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years...
Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell
A lawsuit argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to...
Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional
Lawton local conducts experiment with flushable wipes.
Local conducts experiment on flushable wipes
Jackson County natives Rhet Johnson and Michael Hamersley are running for Jackson County...
Jackson County Commissioner District 3 (Republican)
Starting Monday, Elgin residents can look no further for their next home project, because what...
Elgin community toolbox open to the public starting Monday

Latest News

Marilyn was born in Altus, Ok but raised in Lawton, she graduated from Lawton High School in...
Marilyn Cater
Sarae Ticeahkie
Sarae Ticeahkie
Mandy Richardson
Mandy Cunningham
First Alert Meteorologist Josh Reiter
Josh Reiter