Diamond Hubbard is a Cleveland, Ohio native and graduated from Bedford High School in 2014. She earned her bachelor’s degree from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University with a B.S. in Journalism and Mass communications in 2020.

Hubbard was the news anchor for Aggie News & Views for three years at NCAT. She was also a social media team member for her school newspaper The A&T Register. She has interned at Black girls in Media as an email strategist and at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro, North Carolina where she wrote scripts, assisted in marketing, created press releases, and anchored shows.

She loves live music, seafood, and shopping. She spends her time traveling across cities dancing to live music and spending time with her family.

