First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy temperatures yet again

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Hot and muggy conditions will continue yet again today. Dewpoints are in the lower 70s right now for most of Texoma and they are expected to stay that way. Keep in mind these high dewpoints will make the mid 90 highs today feel even hotter. Some locations will have highs in the triple digits, mainly counties south of the Red River. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mainly partly cloudy today.

Early Wednesday rain chances are expected and could be severe. Isolated showers and storms will stretch from counties along I-40. This threat could extend as far south as Archer City. This system coming from the northwest could be severe with 60 mph winds and quarter sized hail. Tornado threat is low but still possible. Rain chances, as of right now, are expected to diminish sometime before lunchtime. Tomorrow temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with south winds 5 to 10 mph. The muggy conditions will stay with us at least for the next couple of days making temperatures feel warmer.

We will repeat Wednesday as we go into Thursday morning and have more chances for rain during the early morning hours. During the day Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 90s and winds from the east at 10 to 15.

Because of the persistent overnight rain chances this week if you live north of the Red River you might want to leave early for your morning commute.

Friday we’ll be dry all day with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 90s throughout the area with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Saturday highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a breezy south wind 10 to 15 mph. Sunday temperatures will be even hotter in the 100s and sunny skies. Sunglasses will be needed!

Feel-like temperatures will be warmer than forecasted highs because of all the tropical moisture in the atmosphere! Take heat safety precautions if you are outside, stay hydrated and limit time out in the sun.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley and Lexie Walker

