LPS Summer Food Program feeds kids across the area

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the rise in inflation and grocery prices, there has never been a better time for families to have a helping hand feeding their little ones over summer break.

Thankfully, for almost 40 years, Lawton Public Schools has offered summer lunches for school age children to help parents cover those school time meals.

The program is open to children up to age 18, from Lawton or the surrounding area, or students currently enrolled in Lawton Public Schools.

Barbara Snow, the Food Service Area Manager at Lawton Public Schools says the biggest thing is making sure each kid in the area has something to eat every day.

“Well, there’s a lot of kids, that you know, they’re latch-key kids or their parents are working, or maybe it’s a financial situation, where you know, they need that extra help. So, it’s important that a kid, you know, that our children get meals every day, so that is the reason why we do it,” said Snow.

The program will run from now until July 29, with breakfast running from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every day, Monday through Friday.

For a full list of L.P.S schools who are serving summer meals, click here.

