Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LPS Summer Food Program feeds kids across the area

A non-profit here in Lawton is looking to help out Texoma mom’s in need, by giving them free baby formula.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the rise in inflation and grocery prices, there has never been a better time for families to have a helping hand feeding their little ones over summer break.

Thankfully, for almost 40 years, Lawton Public Schools has offered summer lunches for school age children to help parents cover those school time meals.

The program is open to children up to age 18, from Lawton or the surrounding area, or students currently enrolled in Lawton Public Schools.

Barbara Snow, the Food Service Area Manager at Lawton Public Schools says the biggest thing is making sure each kid in the area has something to eat every day.

“Well, there’s a lot of kids, that you know, they’re latch-key kids or their parents are working, or maybe it’s a financial situation, where you know, they need that extra help. So, it’s important that a kid, you know, that our children get meals every day, so that is the reason why we do it,” said Snow.

The program will run from now until July 29, with breakfast running from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every day, Monday through Friday.

For a full list of L.P.S schools who are serving summer meals, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years...
Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell
A lawsuit argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to...
Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional
Lawton local conducts experiment with flushable wipes.
Local conducts experiment on flushable wipes
Jackson County natives Rhet Johnson and Michael Hamersley are running for Jackson County...
Jackson County Commissioner District 3 (Republican)
Starting Monday, Elgin residents can look no further for their next home project, because what...
Elgin community toolbox open to the public starting Monday

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
A non-profit here in Lawton is looking to help out Texoma mom’s in need, by giving them free...
LPS Summer Food Program
Jackson County natives Rhet Johnson and Michael Hamersley are running for Jackson County...
Jackson County Commissioner District 3 (Republican)
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Complex storm systems and weak fronts keep rain chances alive