Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Marilyn Cater

Marilyn was born in Altus, Ok but raised in Lawton, she graduated from Lawton High School in...
Marilyn was born in Altus, Ok but raised in Lawton, she graduated from Lawton High School in 2012 and earned an associates degree in Strategic Communications from Cameron University.(KSWO)
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marilyn was born in Altus, Ok but raised in Lawton, she graduated from Lawton High School in 2012 and earned an associates degree in Strategic Communications from Cameron University.

She is currently pursing a bachelor’s in Journalism and Media Production with a minor in Marketing and Spanish from Cameron as well.

She first began her career in the media industry through radio before coming to television at KSWO. She is passionate about helping people and loves being with her two kids on her spare time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years...
Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell
A lawsuit argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to...
Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional
Lawton local conducts experiment with flushable wipes.
Local conducts experiment on flushable wipes
Jackson County natives Rhet Johnson and Michael Hamersley are running for Jackson County...
Jackson County Commissioner District 3 (Republican)
Starting Monday, Elgin residents can look no further for their next home project, because what...
Elgin community toolbox open to the public starting Monday

Latest News

Diamond Hubbard is a Cleveland, Ohio native and graduated from Bedford High School in 2014.
Diamond Hubbard
Sarae Ticeahkie
Sarae Ticeahkie
Mandy Richardson
Mandy Cunningham
First Alert Meteorologist Josh Reiter
Josh Reiter