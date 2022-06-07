Marilyn Cater

Marilyn was born in Altus, Ok but raised in Lawton, she graduated from Lawton High School in 2012 and earned an associates degree in Strategic Communications from Cameron University.

She is currently pursing a bachelor’s in Journalism and Media Production with a minor in Marketing and Spanish from Cameron as well.

She first began her career in the media industry through radio before coming to television at KSWO. She is passionate about helping people and loves being with her two kids on her spare time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.