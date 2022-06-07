Expert Connections
A new non-profit is looking to revitalize the Vito Baxter Dog Park in Lawton

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Pet Resource Center has been around for about 6 months, founder Marcia Cronk hopes the new group can begin to be an asset to the community of pet owners across the area.

“We are really looking at developing programs to get pet food and supplies out to people and families in need, pets in need, getting low cost veterinary care out to folks and then putting programs in place just to keep pets at home,” said Cronk

The group has partnered with the humane society of Lawton and the City of Lawton to bring some much needed attention to the dog park near southwest Lee and 38th street. Cronk hopes the partnership can have a positive impact.

“So we are really supporting being more dog friendly in Lawton, we are also working on getting the community involved and so we have a ton of community support with projects like this,” she said.

Those who use the park said, the park is in desperate need of drainage to prevent flooding, tree trimming, new signage, and new seating areas.

Kaylyn Roth was there with her two small pups, she says they visit the park twice a day, when it doesn’t rain.

“We have a quarter acre back yard but my dogs like coming to the park because they are social animals and it’s just nice to socialize with people and pets I mean I like the social area of it,” said Roth.

She agreed that the park needs some work, and has seen many dogs leave dirty due to the flooded areas.

She also said she would like to see a separate entrance for smaller dogs.

If you are interested in helping out you can contact them at (580) 678-5256 or check out their face book page for the Comanche County Pet Resource Center for more details.

