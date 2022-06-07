Expert Connections
Pregnancy Resource Center offers free formula to families

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The baby formula shortage continues to affect mothers across the country, especially here in Southwest Oklahoma.

A non-profit here in Lawton is looking to help out Texoma mom’s in need, by giving them free baby formula.

The Pregnancy Resource Center has been serving the Lawton community since 1995.

But with the recent formula shortage, they put things into high-gear, trying to get formula in the hands of those who need it most.

Mothers can come to their office and receive free baby formula the same day, and then return once every week for more, until their supplies run out.

The Executive director with the Pregnancy Resource Center, LaRae Taylor, says that none of this would be possible without the community’s support.

“We get donations from different organizations and churches, of formula, and we give free formula to every client that comes in. But when we’ve seen the shortage, seen it on the news and everything, we knew that the community needed it, we have it, so we just wanted to get the word out that people can come by here and pick up a free can of formula,” said Taylor.

The center is open 4 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m..

They’re located at 319 C. Avenue, right across the street from Central Plaza.

Taylor stresses that anyone can come by to pick up a free can of formula, with very little paperwork.

She also says that the Pregnancy Resource Center is designed to be a community-centered and non-judgmental place, with helpful tools for pregnancy or parenting.

In addition to the formula, they also offer free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and 6 months of prenatal vitamins.

However, the paperwork process is a little different for those services.

And, if you’re someone who has been blessed with more than they need, the center always welcomes donations.

You can donate by calling (580) 536-4040, or by coming by their office.

