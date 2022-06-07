Expert Connections
Republican candidate Dr. John Cox election interview

Republican candidate Dr. John Cox took the time to sit down with 7News, to tell us more about how he would choose to lead Oklahoma’s school system.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are scheduled for the end of this month.

Allowing voters to cast their ballot, to decide which republican and democratic candidates will advance to face-off for the position of State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Republican candidate Dr. John Cox took the time to sit down with 7News, to tell us more about how he would choose to lead Oklahoma's school system.

