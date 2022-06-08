7News First Alert Weather: Morning storms with a new weather pattern emerging over the weekend

Expert Connections
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with another evolving Mesoscale Convective Storm System (MCSS) off the Rocky Mountains. Models are in agreement that storms won’t arrive until after 2:00 am and closer to sunrise before slowly progressing across Texoma. Storms that become severe will be capable of wind gusts up to 60-80 mph, golf ball sized hail, and localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s and winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, lingering showers and storms through the first half of the day, perhaps isolated strong-to-severe storms are still possible throughout the mid-morning hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy with gradual clearing during the late afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Another nearby MCSS could develop during the late afternoon and evening allowing for a hit and miss shower or storm early Thursday morning.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure will gradually move eastward and across the Southern Plains over the upcoming weekend marking the transition to a new weather pattern. This will allow for unseasonably warm temperatures reaching the upper 90s and triple digits starting Sunday and lasting through the early half of next week.

