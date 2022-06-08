Cotton County Commissioner district 3 candidates (Republican).

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Greg Powell has filled the role of county commissioner for the past 15 1/2 years. This year he has two opponents, Milton Honeycutt and Donald Wilson. All three have been a part of Cotton County for the majority of their lives and they all seem to agree on the same problem facing their district are roads.

“Cotton county is one of the poorer counties in the state and we are always having trouble with funding for our roads,” said Powell.

Powell also said they usually have no troubles getting the funding to fix bigger projects like bridges, but struggle to have that same support for other county road projects. He hopes to remain in this position for the next 4 years.

Milton Honeycutt, has been working in district one for the past 10 years to include being a sheriff deputy for 8 years. He says he wants to work on getting additional funding to improve the road conditions as well.

“For a lot of the roads it’s been a while since the ditches and stuff have been pulled up and so the water can flow and get away from road where it needs to go,” said Honeycutt.

Honeycutt wants to work on making the roads of Cotton county better to drive on by cutting down some trees and getting tinhorns put in place.

Donald Forrest Wilson has been an equipment operator for the majority of his life and feels like the roads are in need of immediate attention.

“The budget crisis and trying to get money in our district to do stuff with trying to stretch our dollar further to do more with our roads and ditches and trees in our county,” said Wilson.

Powell says he wants to be re-elected so he can continue projects they have already started.

“Well I got a couple of projects on the books right now, big 4 mile road project that is about a 4 1/2 million dollar job that I want to get done and we got a project coming up to the roads and parking lots around the schools and a few roads in Randlett,” he said.

Honeycutt and Wilson say roads will be the first thing they want to focus on if elected.

“First thing I plan on tackling is getting the roads where they are passable more, and get more rock, and ditches pulled, and working on grants and stuff to help with that,” said Honeycutt.

“Drainage and ditches, It would be important to get this water off the roads, get the roads back in shape and as far as our budget can go of course but just trying to get these roads passable again,” said Wilson.

The winner of the republican primary will automatically fill the seat of district three commissioner because no other candidates filed for the office.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.