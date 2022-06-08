Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast: AM showers/storms -- PM sun/clouds | 6/8AM

AM showers/storms -- PM sun/clouds
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another wave of energy is diving south this Wednesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms with large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging winds between 60 to 80mph are likely now through 11AM. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the following counties in southwest Oklahoma: Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Washita, Kiowa, Beckham, Greer, Harmon and Jackson. So far, showers and thunderstorms in the panhandle of Oklahoma & Texas continue to dive south. There’s not much eastward progression at this time but that will likely change over the next hour or so. So with that being said, western counties across SWOK, have the rain gear on standby.

Have a good day! -LW

