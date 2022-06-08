Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Police Department searches for two men involved in alleged kidnapping

The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the public's help in locating two Lawton...
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the public's help in locating two Lawton men, accused of kidnapping a Ride share Driver in Lawton last week.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the public’s help in locating two Lawton men, accused of kidnapping a Ride share Driver in Lawton last week.

According to Lawton Police, Augustin Suarez-Oliver ordered a ride through the Lyft app on May 30th. Oliver then requested the driver pick up an addition rider, David Jon Simmons the Third.

When the Lyft driver arrived at their requested drop-off destination, a gunshot was fired from an unknown location, outside of the vehicle, but in the direction of where they were parked.

At that point, the victim told investigators that Oliver pressed, what the victim believed to be, the barrel of a gun into the back of his head, and ordered the driver to take them to a different location.

When they arrived, both Simmons and Oliver exited without any further issue, and the victim called police.

Simmons is facing three charges, including possession of a firearm after felony conviction, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Oliver also faces those kidnapping charges, plus reckless conduct with a firearm. At this time, neither of the men are in custody.

If you have information that could lead to their arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, at (580) 355-4636.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years...
Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell
Governor Stitt has signed into law, a bill which will cut Oklahoma unemployment benefits from...
Unemployment changes in Oklahoma, House Bill 1933
A dedication ceremony for the mural will be held Saturday, June 11.
Quanah mural to honor the last Comanche chief
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
AM showers/storms -- PM sun/clouds
First Alert Forecast: AM showers/storms -- PM sun/clouds | 6/8AM
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Morning storms with a new weather pattern emerging over the weekend