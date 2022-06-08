Lawton Police Department searches for two men involved in alleged kidnapping

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the public’s help in locating two Lawton men, accused of kidnapping a Ride share Driver in Lawton last week.

According to Lawton Police, Augustin Suarez-Oliver ordered a ride through the Lyft app on May 30th. Oliver then requested the driver pick up an addition rider, David Jon Simmons the Third.

When the Lyft driver arrived at their requested drop-off destination, a gunshot was fired from an unknown location, outside of the vehicle, but in the direction of where they were parked.

At that point, the victim told investigators that Oliver pressed, what the victim believed to be, the barrel of a gun into the back of his head, and ordered the driver to take them to a different location.

When they arrived, both Simmons and Oliver exited without any further issue, and the victim called police.

Simmons is facing three charges, including possession of a firearm after felony conviction, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Oliver also faces those kidnapping charges, plus reckless conduct with a firearm. At this time, neither of the men are in custody.

If you have information that could lead to their arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, at (580) 355-4636.

