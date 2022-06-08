Expert Connections
Man steals woman’s car, tries to sell it back to her, police say

Robert Mitchell was arrested by Memphis police after they say he stole a woman's car and...
Robert Mitchell was arrested by Memphis police after they say he stole a woman's car and attempted to sell it back to her.(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee arrested a man they say stole a woman’s car and tried to sell it back to her.

The woman reported her 2012 Infiniti stolen on May 23 from The Indigo Hotel in Memphis.

She said she was contacted by a man related to a friend she knew through social media, WMC reports.

The man told her she could have her car returned for $3,000.

She asked for proof that he had her car and set up a time and place to buy it back.

She then informed police, who showed up to the meeting and took the man into custody.

Robert Mitchell was arrested and charged with auto theft and extortion.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

