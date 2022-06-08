New Hunger Free Campus Act in the works

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State House of Representatives have come together on a new act that will help benefit public colleges around the state of Oklahoma.

Lawton Rep. Daniel Pae is bringing his focus to the Hunger Free Campus Act, for students who need food the most.

Being a former college student himself, Pae knows the struggles of those who are in need, and is doing his best to make sure the program flourishes.

“We hope to begin working with the state revisify education, later this year to problegate the rules and from there starting next year we begin identifying which institutions in urban and rural areas. Two year and four year institutions that can identify that will be most appropriate for the pilot program,” said Pae.

Pae is working diligently to put out more information about the program in its current stage.

