Young Professionals of Lawton to host Oklahoma Senate Debate

The Young Professionals of Lawton are inviting candidates running for the Oklahoma Senate to participate in the first Southwest Oklahoma Senate Debate.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Young Professionals of Lawton are inviting candidates running for the Oklahoma Senate to participate in the first Southwest Oklahoma Senate Debate.

The organization’s Vice-chairman, Frank Myers, joined 7News to share details about the event.

It will take place at the Cameron University Theater on Monday, June 13, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Residents can attend in person, or there is also a streaming option available.

It is free and open to the public, however, seating is limited, so they encourage residents to register ahead of time.

For more information, or to register, you can visit the Young Professionals of Lawton event page by clicking here.

