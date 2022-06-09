7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances continue through Friday morning before full-on summer returns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with models hinting at stray showers and storms redeveloping late tonight and early tomorrow morning along a nearby front, while most of Texoma is expected to stay dry. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

On Thursday, skies will gradually become mostly sunny with highs topping out in the low 90s. Dew points will remain high (upper 60s and low 70s) contributing to feels-like temperatures being 4-6° warmer than the air temperature. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Another mesoscale convective storm system (MCSS) will develop east of the Rocky Mountains late tomorrow afternoon move southeast into the state of Oklahoma. Storms could make it into portions of Texoma late in the evening with isolated strong-to-severe storms possible. The main threats for storms that remain severe will be hail up to the size of half-dollars and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Lingering showers and storms are possible early Friday morning with noticeable clearing by daybreak. This will mark the beginning of a quiet stretch with highs topping out in the mid 90s.

A ridge of high pressure will expand across the Southern Plains Sunday and remain in place through early next week. This will allow temperatures to be 5-15° above average with widespread triple digit heat. Please use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors this weekend as there will be a higher threat for heat related illnesses to set in.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.