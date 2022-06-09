Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather ends by sunrise with summertime heat to follow

A few days of triple digit heat on-the-way
First Alert Weather 5pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, thunderstorms will move in Southwest Oklahoma starting around 10:00 pm and continue through early Friday morning. Storms that become severe will be capable of hail up to the size of golf balls, wind gusts up to 60-80 mph, and localized flooding. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph and overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Any lingering showers and storms are expected to come to an end around daybreak. Skies will become sunny with highs soaring into the upper 90s. High dew points will allow feels-like temperatures to top out in the triple digits. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

A weak front will move through early Saturday morning, which will only slightly delay the ongoing warming trend. Highs on Saturday are expected to remain in the upper 90s with temperatures soaring into the triple digits on Sunday. Please use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors for an extending period of time this weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will stay parked over the Southern Plains, which will keep temperatures 8-15° above average. Winds will also pick up out of the south at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts early next week.

