First Alert Forecast: Dry today with one last round of showers tonight | 6/9AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For today, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points will remain high (upper 60s and low 70s) contributing to feels-like temperatures being nearly 5 degrees warmer than the air temperature. A light south to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Another disturbance is expected to develop overnight so another round of thunderstorms is expected Thursday evening into early Friday. Some of the storms will be strong to severe with hail up to golf ball size and damaging winds to 80 mph. Locally heavy rainfall will also occur with the stronger storms.

Most of the activity will wrap up by daybreak tomorrow with morning temperatures falling into the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs by the afternoon soaring into the upper 90s to low 100s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

A strong ridge of high pressure will set up to the west and that just means the forecast will remain predominately dry, after tonight/early Friday, and hotter with above normal temperatures!

Saturday | AM temps: upper 60s to low 70s | PM temps: upper 90s to low 100s | northeast to south winds at 5 to 15mph |

Sunday | AM temps: mid 70s | PM temps: low 100s | south winds at 10 to 20mph |

Monday | AM temps: mid 70s | PM temps: low 100s | south winds at 15 to 25mph |

Tuesday | AM temps: mid 70s | PM temps: low 100s | south winds at 10 to 20mph |

Wednesday | AM temps: mid 70s | PM temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 10 to 20mph |

Wind gusts Sunday through mid next week will be higher.

