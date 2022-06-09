Gas Prices causing transportation changes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Record high inflation has people looking to cut costs in any area of their lives. One of the biggest costs right now is gas.

As gas prices continue to soar locally and across the country, a growing number of people are looking for alternative options for their daily transportation needs.

One of those options is riding public transportation. Ryan Landers, the General Manager of Lawton Area Transit said, public transportation can help eliminate a person’s monthly gas, car insurance, and repair maintenance costs.

“A monthly pass can let you ride as much as you want for an entire month and that’s 44 dollars. So yea it definitely has a huge difference or huge change in what you’re going to spend. You can spend 44 dollars on fuel a day,” said Landers.

Lander also said LATS has seen a 10 to 15 percent increase in ridership since this time last year.

Another option some people are choosing is riding a motorcycle, Bobby Callahan, the General Manager at Diamondback Harley Davidson said you’ll have fewer trips to the gas station on a bike.

You know once every couple of weeks, you know the average motorcycle is getting 40 to 50 dollars a gallon so we’re seeing more and more customers bring their motorcycles from the barn and garages for service to make sure they’re ready for these higher gas prices,” said Callahan.

Callahan adds he’s seeing more first-time motorcycle buyers because of gas prices.

High gas prices are also affecting those same alternatives, gas isn’t just high for cars but for public transportation too. Lander says LATs might have to raise their prices too.

“We have to go through a public hearing and get the public view on that. I’m not going to say it won’t happen, but it is something that we have to look at in the near future because we don’t really see fuel prices going down any time soon and it’s definitely having an effect on our budget,” said Landers.

Retailers said many people are buying motorcycles to cut costs, and so the bike inventory is reduced across the country.

“The new bike inventor is still struggling to get to our business but we have plenty in stock so that’s what our business is thriving on these last few months,” said Callahan.

The average motorcycle gets about 40 to 80 miles per gallon, while a non-hybrid car gets around 25. Meanwhile, a hybrid car, the most gasoline efficient, can get 48 to 60 miles per gallon.

Bicycling is also a cost-efficient way to get around town.

