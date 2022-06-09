Lawton library holds record expungement event

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library and the Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma teamed up to host a class that will help show people how to expunge their misdemeanor or non-violent felony criminal records.

Library Director Kristin Herr led the charge and contacted the local legal aid office in Lawton to start the process.

Going forward, Herr wants to make sure she and her staff can host similar classes like these in the near future.

“This is the first class and we hope that we continue to have other classes on this topic and other topics in partnership with Legal Aid,” Herr said.

To stay up to date on all Library events, make sure to check the City’s website, at lawtonok.gov, and get to the library section by clicking on the Department’s tab.

