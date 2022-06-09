LPD holding active shooter event for area businesses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department will be educating area businesses and organizations on how they can better prepare themselves in active shooter situations.

The Active Shooter Awareness presentation will presented by LPD’s SWAT team at the Public Safety Facility on June 29th, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

🚨ATTENTION🚨 The Lawton Police Department will be hosting a Active Shooter Awareness Presentation. To reserve your spot... Posted by Lawton Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

The training is available to any community leaders, businesses, and even church leaders.

Lunch will also be provided..

There’s only 50 spots for the training so to reserve your spot, or for more information, call the LPD spokesman, Officer Andrew Grubbs at 580-917-1746 or email him at andrew.grubbs@lawtonok.gov.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.