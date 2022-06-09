Oklahoma Home & Community Education hosts Pie and Cake Fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Organization put their baking skills to the test today with a pie and cake fair.

The McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center hosted the contest, where judges like 7News’ own Cheyenne Cole and Cache Mayor Scott Brown, bit into nearly 10 cakes.

They rated the baked goods based on frosting, texture, and other categories.

The County Extension Director Carol Hart said the contest is a great way to raise awareness about the group.

“This is just a way to showcase their works and to also raise money for their causes,” Hart said. “They help with the 4H awards, scholarships and they do a lot of service projects throughout the county.”

It’s a part of OSU’s Cooperative Extension Office and has been held at fairgrounds in the past.

After the judging, residents from the nursing home stopped in to pick up their own slices.

In the pie category, the pecan pie placed first, while the snickerdoodle and coconut crème pies placed second and third, respectively.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.