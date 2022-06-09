Police investigating shooting in SW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a person was wounded on Thursday in a shooting.

Police say they were sent to the area of SW 16th and Wisconsin where they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the back.

The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

LPD officials say detectives are investigating the incident but have no further information at this time.

