Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting outside an elementary school in Alabama on Thursday, according to the county sheriff.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden.

According to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching a door to the school and possibly attempting to gain access. After being notified, a school resource officer came outside and confronted the man. According to the superintendent, police were called to the scene to assist.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton said there was a physical altercation involving the SRO and the suspect. The SRO sustained minor injuries.

Several emergency agencies responded to the scene.

Officials have not confirmed exactly what transpired after police arrived or what led up to the man’s death.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program, but officials say all of them are safe. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and children were bused to the local high school and parents were called to pick them up.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years...
Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the public's help in locating two Lawton...
Lawton Police Department searches for two men involved in alleged kidnapping
The producers of “Live PD” are reviving the show’s live format under a new working title: “On...
‘Live PD’ is returning to TV under new title, report says
Governor Stitt has signed into law, a bill which will cut Oklahoma unemployment benefits from...
Unemployment changes in Oklahoma, House Bill 1933

Latest News

Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
Putin compares self to monarch; foreign fighters face death
Texas lawmakers aim to ban children from drag shows
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting