Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Record rent prices: Renters in Manhattan are paying an average of $4,000 a month

Rents keep climbing in Manhattan, hitting a record high in May for the fourth consecutive month. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - The buildings are sky-high in New York City, and so are the rent prices.

For the fourth consecutive month, the median cost of rent hit a record high.

In May, the average rent in Manhattan was $4,000 a month, that’s about 25% higher than a year ago.

The median price for a two-bedroom is shy of $5,000 a month, with a three-bedroom running an average cost of $6,400.

Some factors are landlords pulling back on concessions and rising mortgage rates keeping possible homebuyers as renters.

Currently, the vacancy rate is under 2%, and analysts said it is on the lower end, compared to almost 12% during the height of the pandemic.

According to analysts, there isn’t much financial relief in sight. New summer leasing is expected to continue to raise rates that should peak around August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years...
Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the public's help in locating two Lawton...
Lawton Police Department searches for two men involved in alleged kidnapping
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
The producers of “Live PD” are reviving the show’s live format under a new working title: “On...
‘Live PD’ is returning to TV under new title, report says

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into...
Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle into pond
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 9,...
House approves ‘red flag’ gun bill unlikely to pass Senate
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says