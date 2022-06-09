Expert Connections
‘Slowpoke’ law leading to citations for some South Carolina drivers

By Jarvis Robertson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A law recently passed in South Carolina is starting to have an effect on slower drivers in the state.

The ‘move right’ law, or as many call it the ‘slowpoke’ law, is intended to make space for first responders if needed and to ease congestion and road rage, if possible, according to Cpl. Joe Hovis, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“If you are traveling on a controlled access highway, you should stay out of the left hand lane unless you are passing or overtaking a car,” he said.

Hovis told WHNS that 315 citations and about 96 warnings have been issued since the law took precedent August 15.

Enforcers didn’t begin writing those citations until November 13, giving drivers a grace period to adjust.

Anytime someone is traveling below the speed limit in the left lane around other cars, the risk of something dangerous happening increases.

“Most people who are in that left lane, they’re going at least the speed limit and they can run up on you.” Hovis said. “There’s not any break light showing, no turn signals.”

To be clear, this law doesn’t give drivers the right to speed. Troopers are still enforcing the current limit.

Remembering road safety is an important part to making it safely to your destination this summer.

“Keep your head on a swivel, drive defensively, be cognizant of the people that are around you,” Hovis said.

