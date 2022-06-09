Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Stitt announces big tech investment in Oklahoma

Governor Stitt said this isn’t just big news for Oklahoma, but the U.S. as a whole, in an...
Governor Stitt said this isn’t just big news for Oklahoma, but the U.S. as a whole, in an effort to curb foreign reliance on the same technology.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt unveiled a new company that will be setting up shop in Stillwater, and will be the United States’ first fully-integrated rare earth manufacturing facility.

The company’s $100 million investment will pave the way for the state to lead in the manufacturing of components in some of the world’s most cutting edge technology, including smart phones, electric vehicles, medical devices, as well as military equipment.

Governor Stitt said this isn’t just big news for Oklahoma, but the U.S. as a whole, in an effort to curb foreign reliance on the same technology.

“This is a huge win, not only for the state of Oklahoma, but I believe it’s huge win for our country as well,” Stitt said. “I’ll tell you why. Now the United States can stop relying on China for these resources, and can start counting on Oklahoma.”

Production at the new facility is supposed to begin sometime in 2023 with the project creating over 100 new jobs but generating nearly $7 million in wages once fully operational.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years...
Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the public's help in locating two Lawton...
Lawton Police Department searches for two men involved in alleged kidnapping
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
The producers of “Live PD” are reviving the show’s live format under a new working title: “On...
‘Live PD’ is returning to TV under new title, report says

Latest News

The training is available to any community leaders, businesses, and even church leaders.
LPD holding active shooter event for area businesses
Library Director Kristin Herr led the charge and contacted the local legal aid office in Lawton...
Lawton library holds record expungement event
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs