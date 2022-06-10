3 charged with multiple drug offenses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against three people accused of trafficking large amounts of drugs in Lawton.

Late Saturday night, authorities executed a search warrant at a home on northwest Ferris Ave.

There they found and detained Chris Newby and Alize and Jose Becerril.

Inside the home, authorities say they found over 800 pills -- including roxy, xanax and ecstacy -- along with 20 grams of cocaine.

Investigators say they also found two firearms and almost $4,000 in cash.

All three were arrested and face several charges, including aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, distribution of controlled drugs and acquiring proceeds from drug activity.

