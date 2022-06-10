Expert Connections
3 charged with multiple drug offenses

Charges have been filed against three people accused of trafficking large amounts of drugs in...
Charges have been filed against three people accused of trafficking large amounts of drugs in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against three people accused of trafficking large amounts of drugs in Lawton.

Late Saturday night, authorities executed a search warrant at a home on northwest Ferris Ave.

There they found and detained Chris Newby and Alize and Jose Becerril.

Inside the home, authorities say they found over 800 pills -- including roxy, xanax and ecstacy -- along with 20 grams of cocaine.

Investigators say they also found two firearms and almost $4,000 in cash.

All three were arrested and face several charges, including aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, distribution of controlled drugs and acquiring proceeds from drug activity.

