Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Welcome back summer...

A Heat Advisory through throughout the weekend
First Alert Weather 5pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday, a few clouds with highs soaring into the triple digits. Feels-like temperatures will range from 103-110° allowing for a higher threat for heat related illnesses to set-in if you are outdoors for an extended period of time. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Sunday, mostly sunny with highs warming back into the triple digits. Feels-like temperatures will range from 104-112°. Please continue to practice heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with slightly higher wind gusts.

The ridge of high pressure will gradually move eastward with a zonal flow developing across much of the Southern Plains. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures for the middle of next week. However, a secondary ridge develops allowing temperatures to get back into the upper 90s and low 100s by Friday. There is no sign of an shower or thunderstorm activity within the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for a non-life threatening...
Police investigating shooting in SW Lawton
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Charges have been filed against three people accused of trafficking large amounts of drugs in...
3 charged with multiple drug offenses
Library Director Kristin Herr led the charge and contacted the local legal aid office in Lawton...
Lawton library holds record expungement event
They say the virus is not easily transmissible, but it can be transmitted to humans by direct...
OSDH confirms first ‘probable’ case of monkeypox

Latest News

According to federal court documents, the incidents happened between February and May.
Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher
This Brussels Griffon puppy is available at Lawton Animal Welfare.
FFF: Brussels Griffon puppy
FFF: Brussels Griffon
Local radio station has equipment vandalized and stolen
Lawton radio station looking for answers to overnight burglary