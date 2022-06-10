7News First Alert Weather: Welcome back summer...

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday, a few clouds with highs soaring into the triple digits. Feels-like temperatures will range from 103-110° allowing for a higher threat for heat related illnesses to set-in if you are outdoors for an extended period of time. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Sunday, mostly sunny with highs warming back into the triple digits. Feels-like temperatures will range from 104-112°. Please continue to practice heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with slightly higher wind gusts.

The ridge of high pressure will gradually move eastward with a zonal flow developing across much of the Southern Plains. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures for the middle of next week. However, a secondary ridge develops allowing temperatures to get back into the upper 90s and low 100s by Friday. There is no sign of an shower or thunderstorm activity within the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.