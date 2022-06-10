Family remembers 18-year-old who died in Lawton vehicle crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of an eighteen-year-old who was killed in a car crash in Lawton last month is speaking out for the first time.

Brianna Velazquez and her boyfriend were driving on Cache Road near Indian Trail Road by the I-44 exit on the night of May 13th.

According to Brianna’s family, he was upset and speeding when the tire hit the curb, flipping the car.

Both were thown from the vehicle, and Brianna died on impact.

Her cousin Analisa Santos-Hoff said they were close and she’s going to miss that relationship.

“She was a loving person. I knew I could always go to her about anything and didn’t have to worry about her judging me. She just always had love,”

The family is hosting a fundraiser at Country Café in Lawton from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, June 12 to pay for Brianna’s memorial costs.

If you can’t make it out, there’s also a GoFundMe you can contribute to.

