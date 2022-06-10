Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Marlow band director is facing federal charges, accused of inappropriately touching a student.

A grand jury has indicted 46-year-old William Daniel on charges of sexual battery and rape by instrumentation.

According to federal court documents, the incidents happened between February and May.

Cases are heard in federal court when the victim or suspect are Native American -- or if the alleged crime happens on tribal land.

If convicted, Daniel could face up to life in prison.

