First Alert Forecast: Drying out and above average temperatures coming

By Christine Gormley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday! Today we will start to dry out and remain dry through next week with mostly sunny skies for the next several days. Summertime weather will be in full swing starting today and through next week, expect to see hot temperatures all the way into next week. You can put the rain gear away for a while! Highs today will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s with a light south wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Starting over the weekend temperatures will climb to above average and stay that way into next week. Highs over the weekend are expected to be hot in the triple digits both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday highs will be in the low 100s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot yet again with highs in the triple digits with southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny all weekend long.

If you have outdoor plans over the weekend or next week be sure to remember heat safety precautions, drink plenty of water, and limit time out in the sun. This weekend would be best if you have cooler outdoor plans like swimming in the pool.

Next week will start similar to the weekend, hot and sunny. Monday highs will be in the lower 100s with mostly sunny skies and south wind 15 to 20 mph. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be in the upper 90s with some triple digits not out of the question. Winds will be breezy from the south 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday highs will slightly cool to low to the lower to mid 90s with light winds.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley and Lexie Walker

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

