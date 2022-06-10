Fort Sill names Drill Sergeant of the Year for 2022

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - After a series of physically and mentally grueling events, Fort Sill named their 2022 Drill Sergeant of the Year.

Sergeant 1st Class Nicole Barnett took home that title.

The competition consisted of five total drill sergeants, who were named their brigade’s best. The challenges these drill sergeants faced included an obstacle force, ruck marches, a knowledge board and much more.

Barnett said when they announced her as the winner, she was shocked.

“Aside from being shocked, I was excited, because this is a new, turning a new life for me as well. Going to TRADOC to represent Fort Sill that’s a huge accomplishment so that kind of like excited me to hear my name.”

After this Barnett says she plans to take some time off from work to study. After her break, Barnett will be going on to the next level of the competition, competing with Drill Sergeants of the Year all across the Army.

SFC Barnett joins an elite list of woman to receive this honor. She is the third female to be named DSOY, previous winners include SSgt Felicia Frailey (2011) C BTRY 1-40th & SSgt. Lindsay Hultman (2014) 434th BDE Charlie 1-19th.

