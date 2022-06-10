Guilty plea filed in LCF murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A sentencing date has been set for a man involved in a deadly stabbing at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Chance Barrett pleaded guilty to his murder charges in the death of Brian Piper.

In January 2020, he and another inmate attacked Piper in his cell, stabbing him several times.

In addition to the murder charge, Barrett pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and possession of contraband.

His sentencing has been set for next week.

