Lawton radio station looking for answers to overnight burglary

Local radio station has equipment vandalized and stolen
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton radio station is looking for answers to who broke into a van and left it sitting on the ground with no wheels.

The staff at Mollman Media says they found the damage when they arrived at work on Friday morning.

After checking surveillance video they found a white truck was able to pull in, cause thousands of dollars in damage, and leave in less than five minutes.

Local radio station has equipment vandalized and stolen
Besides the exterior damage, staff members say the crew stole all four wheels along with thousands of dollars in stereo equipment inside the van.

If you recognize the vehicle involved or have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

