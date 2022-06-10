Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to not pick up folded dollar bills found on the ground.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“This is very dangerous, folks!” Sheriff Nick Weems said in the post. “Please share and educated your children to not pick up the money.”

Weems said he plans to push legislation for a bill that would intensify the punishment if someone is caught using money as a carrying pouch for drugs.

“It enrages me as a father and the sheriff that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others’ well-being, especially a child,” Weems said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for a non-life threatening...
Police investigating shooting in SW Lawton
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Library Director Kristin Herr led the charge and contacted the local legal aid office in Lawton...
Lawton library holds record expungement event
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the public's help in locating two Lawton...
Lawton Police Department searches for two men involved in alleged kidnapping
Governor Stitt said this isn’t just big news for Oklahoma, but the U.S. as a whole, in an...
Stitt announces big tech investment in Oklahoma

Latest News

A gas station posted a sign stating that it hated its gas prices too.
‘We hate our gas prices too’: Owner’s sign empathizes with those paying more at the pump
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
A Minnesota gas station owner explains why he posted a sign about how he hates his gas prices...
Gas station owner explains sign about hating his prices
Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Bond set at $100,000 for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya