Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Woman accused of taking $500,000 from HOA, investigators say

Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.
Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLA RICA, Ga. (Gray News) – A woman is accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in unauthorized bonus and vacation payments from a homeowners association in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.

Authorities say Brown was the property manager of the Mirror Lakes Homeowners Association and oversaw the bank account for the HOA.

She was responsible for accepting payments, paying bills and making deposits.

According to the GBI, board members discovered a discrepancy within the bank account totaling more than $189,000.

An investigation revealed that in addition to her yearly salary, Brown wrote herself unauthorized checks totaling approximately $498,815 claiming them to be for bonuses and vacation pay between January 2015 and January 2021.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for a non-life threatening...
Police investigating shooting in SW Lawton
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Library Director Kristin Herr led the charge and contacted the local legal aid office in Lawton...
Lawton library holds record expungement event
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the public's help in locating two Lawton...
Lawton Police Department searches for two men involved in alleged kidnapping
Governor Stitt said this isn’t just big news for Oklahoma, but the U.S. as a whole, in an...
Stitt announces big tech investment in Oklahoma

Latest News

The family is hosting a fundraiser at Country Café in Lawton from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, June 12 to...
Family remembers 18-year-old who died in Lawton vehicle crash
University of Florida student participates in D.C. ruck march
University of Florida student participates in D.C. ruck march
Singh and his wife are working extra hours right now to lessen the blow from lower gas prices.
Gas station owner sells cheaper gas to help others
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat