7News First Alert Weather: Summertime in the Southern Plains

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

After a semi-active rain pattern the past 2 weeks, the foreseeable future will be a classic hot and boring summer stretch. Today most of Texoma saw the triple digits, with high humidity from all the rain we have seen recently causing some to have heat-indices reach above 110° this afternoon. This weather is something we should get used to over the upcoming week, so prepare for ways to battle heat-related illnesses and find time to cool off either in the shade or in the water!

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures only reaching the upper 70s by the early morning hours with light winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Sunday will continue to be humid and hot as afternoon highs look to be even warmer in the low 100s for nearly everyone. A heat advisory is still in place for all of Texoma until tomorrow evening with feels-like temperatures again looking to be near or above 110°. Mostly sunny skies will stick around tomorrow but thankfully winds will increase slightly out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, providing some slight relief. Please practice safety precautions if you plan to be out in the dangerous heat.

An overbearing high pressure system will be in place for much of next week. A trough moving across the northern US by midweek will see winds in the Southern Plains pick up out of the south, which should slightly cool down temperatures into the upper 90s Tuesday-Thursday, though we will still remain very hot as we head into the end of next week. Temperatures will return back into the triple digits for most of Texoma by Friday into next weekend.

