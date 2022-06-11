Expert Connections
Amber Alert: East Texas child abducted, 'in grave or immediate danger'

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in...
Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in Groves where police say he was taken Blake Robertson, 34.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVES, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler abducted in East Texas.

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in Groves where officials say he was taken by Blake Robertson, 34.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

The boy is described as 3′6″ tall, 70 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes and wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts with scars on his arms, stomach and legs.

Robertson is described as 6′, 222 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes and has several tattoos on upper body.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is to call 911 or 409-722-4965.

