Family mourns 18-year-old killed in Lawton crash, fundraises for memorial services

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is mourning an 18-year-old woman who died in a crash in Lawton in May.

They’re hoping for community support to help fund her memorial services.

“I don’t think I’ve ever cried that hard in my life,” said Brianna’s cousin, Analisa Santos-Hoff.

Brianna Velazquez and her boyfriend Tyler Taylor were driving on Cache Road near Indian Trail Road by the I-44 exit on the night of May 13.

Tyler was speeding when his tire hit the curb, flipping the car.

Brianna was thrown from the vehicle and died on impact.

“She was a loving person,” Santos-Hoff. “I knew I could always go to her about anything and didn’t have to worry about her judging me. She just always had love.”

Brianna’s sister Kirstie said she and her mother waited at the hospital for a little more than a hour before the body was brought in.

“It’s a significant loss,” Velazquez said. “More so because of how young she was and how she died. It was very preventable and unneccessary.”

Her cousins said they’ll miss her funny, goofy personality.

“I’m going to miss just having an older cousin to kind of be with me in the family and just helping me and being nice to me at big family events,” said Abigail Brown.

“Just having a best friend and being able to talk to someone,” Santos-Hoff said. “It’s going to be hard to find someone like that.”

Taylor has been charged with First Degree Manslaughter, Reckless Driving and Causing an Accident Without a Valid Driver’s License.

This weekend, Country Café in Lawton is helping the family host a fundraiser for Brianna’s memorial services.

It’s from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, but if you can’t make it out, there’s also a GoFundMe you can donate to.

