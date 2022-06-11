First Alert Forecast: Summer is here

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! A heat dome of high pressure will bring highs in the triple digits for pretty much the entire Texoma area. This is when the atmosphere traps heat over an area and the heat sinks. Expect to see highs ranging from 101 to 108 in northwest Texas today. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Winds may not help much with the sweltering heat today but Sunday winds are expected to pick up. Almost the entire states of Texas and Oklahoma are under a heat advisory today so please use heat safety precautions. Take it easy this weekend, limit time out in the sun, and stay hydrated.

Another big contributor to these triple digits is the moisture in the atmosphere. The recent rain from this last week has made the surface wet which is why dewpoints will be in the 70s today. This tops the muggy meter, very hot and humid!

High pressure also means clear skies. The sun will be in full swing this weekend and well into next week. Sunglasses, sunscreen, water, and shade are a must! This weekend would be best for cooler outdoor activities like swimming in the pool or going to a splash pad. If you do find yourself working outdoors take frequent breaks and remember to stay hydrated.

Sunday will be even hotter ranging anywhere from 101 to 108 throughout the area. Winds will pick up slightly from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with higher wind gusts.

This high pressure will move west Tuesday and temperatures will slightly cool off in the upper 90s. Winds will pick up from the south at 15 to 20 mph with gusts higher. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Thursday with partly cloudy skies until Friday when another heat waves comes through bringing up back into the upper 90s and low 100s and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

