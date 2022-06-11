Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Five killed in California Marine aircraft crash identified

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about those on board, the military said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified five people who died when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed during training in the California desert.

The pilots were identified Friday as captains Nicholas Losapio of New Hampshire and John Sax of California.

Also killed were three tiltrotor crew chiefs: Cpl. Nathan Carlson of Illinois; Cpl. Seth Rasmuson of Wyoming and Lance Cpl. Evan Strickland of New Mexico.

The MV-22 Osprey went down Wednesday afternoon during training in a remote area in Imperial County. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to federal court documents, the incidents happened between February and May.
Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher
Charges have been filed against three people accused of trafficking large amounts of drugs in...
3 charged with multiple drug offenses
The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for a non-life threatening...
Police investigating shooting in SW Lawton
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
They say the virus is not easily transmissible, but it can be transmitted to humans by direct...
OSDH confirms first ‘probable’ case of monkeypox

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors defeated the Boston...
Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2
At approximately 3:15pm Friday afternoon, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir...
One person killed, three firefighters injured when fireworks explode in N.C.
FILE PHOTO - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the...
US: China’s military activity around Taiwan threatens region
A jury delivered a guilty verdict in the trial against a woman accused of a deadly road rage...
Woman found guilty in deadly road rage incident despite ‘cough syrup defense’