7News First Alert Weather: Hot conditions next few days, windy weather picks up

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be clear with temperatures falling down to the mid/upper 70s by early tomorrow morning. Winds will be relatively light out of the south 5-15 mph.

Monday will once again see temps rise back into the triple digits across Texoma. Combined with tons of sunshine, it will make for a hot day. Thankfully however, winds will pick up out of the south at 15-20 mph, with gusts between 25-30 mph. These winds should provide some relief, as well as mixing out the humid air with drier air, lowering heat indices. Regardless, continue to practice heat safety precautions as we head into this week.

Following tomorrow, these strong winds will drop temperatures into the mid/upper 90s through the rest of the week. Tuesday alone will see winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts between 30-40 mph. An upper level ridge will still keep temps above average for this time of year heading into next weekend with mostly sunny skies, though some partly cloudy skies will fill in on Wednesday and Thursday. No rain chances are expected the next 7 days.

